Governor Newsom Swears in Justice Martin Jenkins to the California Supreme Court

Published: Dec 04, 2020

A highly regarded jurist, Justice Jenkins has been appointed to judgeships throughout his storied career

Justice Jenkins becomes the first openly gay and third African American man to serve on the California Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today virtually swore in Justice Martin Jenkins to the California Supreme Court, where he becomes the first openly gay California Supreme Court justice and only the third African American man ever to serve on the state’s highest court. It has been 29 years since an African American man has served on the California Supreme Court.

“In swearing in Justice Jenkins today, our state once again makes history, and we elevate an extraordinary Californian to the bench,” said Governor Newsom. “The people of our state could not ask for a finer jurist or better person to serve them in this capacity. I join Marty’s friends, family, colleagues and all Californians in congratulating him on this remarkable milestone.”

Justice Jenkins’ nomination to the court was unanimously confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments on November 10, 2020. Justice Jenkins has held several prominent state and federal judicial positions throughout his career and has served as the Governor’s Judicial Appointments Secretary since 2019.

Governor Newsom swears in Justice Jenkins in a virtual ceremony joined by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and Senior U.S. District Judge of the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California Thelton Henderson (Ret.)

Learn more about Justice Jenkins’ nomination here.

Watch the Governor nominate Justice Jenkins here.

###