Futuristic Mask Allows Wearers to Change Their Face and Alter Their Identities
In an era of facial recognition software and normalized mask-wearing, this mask allows wearers to digitally alter their identity.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, wearing a mask has become normalized. Seattle-based startup Lumen Couture has developed a different type of mask: one that allows users to change their faces entirely.
In an era where facial recognition software is a cause for concern, and the camera is always on, the notion of altering identity has increasing appeal. Through the use of an app, the face-changing led mask allows the wearer to upload any face to replace their own.
Lumen Couture, a female-founded Seattle-based startup, has been creating tech-enabled wearables for nearly a decade. The mask is an evolution from their “Matrix Line of clothing that allows the wearer to upload images, messages, and gifs to their outfits through a smartphone app. The mask uses similar panels and was redesigned to be in the shape of a mask with eye holes.
In addition to uploading faces, the mask has microphone and motion sensing functions, allowing the mask to respond with equalizer effects to music, and change displays based on movement gestures. The mask was originally intended to be released in early October, but was delayed for improvements to quality and functionality. In early release, hardware “hackers” have already been modifying the mask for custom purposes, utilizing the microphone and motion inputs to create “smart face” applications.
Lumen Couture is no strangers to masks: early in the pandemic, founder Chelsea Klukas invented the world’s first tech-enabled bluetooth face mask which allows the wearer to display text and images on their mask, controlled via a bluetooth smartphone app. Although the new face-changing led mask is not designed to protect against COVID-19, the normalization of face masks has led to increased appeal for the design.
The face changing mask and Lumen Couture's other high tech mask designs are available for purchase at lumencouture.com
Face Changing Mask Demonstration