20 Million Covid-19 Test Results Reported to New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 20 million COVID-19 test results have been reported to New York State since the pandemic began.

"Our largest two problems right now are the 70 percent spread in households and small gatherings, aggregated by the holiday season, and lack of compliance with restrictions. It's driven by social fatigue, social resentment, social noncompliance and lack of government enforcement. If people don't follow the restrictions, you're going to see an increase," Governor Cuomo said. "There are capacity and protocol restrictions in bars, restaurants and gyms. The lack of compliance is a problem and I need the local governments to enforce those restrictions. I understand COVID fatigue and that people are resentful of these regulations, but if you don't enforce the restrictions, and if the restrictions are violated, then they're pointless. They have to be enforced. New York State has one of the nation's lowest infection rates and the vaccine—the weapon that ends the war—is on the way. The question is how long it will take."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 7.35 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.79 percent. Within the focus areas, 50,367 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 3,701 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 157,930 test results were reported, yielding 7,570 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive 11/22- 11/28 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (12/02) % Positive Yesterday (12/03) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 5.14% 6.19% 5.91% 7.35% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.52% 4.70% 4.84% 5.41% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 3.02% 4.21% 4.49% 4.79%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive 11/22- 11/28 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.20% 7.78% 7.67% 7.67% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 6.83% 8.27% 8.18% 8.35% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 7.35% 8.07% 8.51% 8.51% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 6.59% 6.94% 7.20% 7.68% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 5.62% 6.42% 6.48% 7.17% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 6.13% 5.81% 5.66% 6.27% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 5.09% 5.50% 5.74% 6.00% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.61% 4.23% 4.48% 4.68% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 4.47% 5.11% 5.25% 5.41% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.64% 5.06% 5.34% 5.43% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 5.64% 6.86% 7.62% 8.07% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.94% 4.83% 5.05% 5.47% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 6.46% 6.72% 5.97% 6.38% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.75% 6.10% 6.69% 7.20% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 4.08% 4.72% 4.88% 5.26% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 3.10% 6.15% 6.14% 5.80% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.81% 6.03% 6.30% 7.07% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.57% 7.49% 7.33% 7.04% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.40% 3.91% 4.07% 4.36% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.93% 4.37% 4.47% 4.48% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 5.12% 5.91% 6.61% 6.88% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 7.00% 6.24% 5.73% 6.02% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 3.49% 3.44% 3.97% 4.50% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 7.23% 9.57% 10.10% 9.68% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 9.96% 9.87% 9.77% 8.93% Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 7.05% 4.72% 4.56% 5.36% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.84% 5.05% 4.69% 4.61% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 5.44% 6.33% 5.77% 5.67% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.21% 8.59% 8.58% 10.27%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 4,222 (+159)

- 4,222 (+159) Patients Newly Admitted - 595

- 595 Hospital Counties - 55

- 55 Number ICU - 795 (+12)

- 795 (+12) Number ICU with Intubation - 403 (+26)

- 403 (+26) Total Discharges - 87,028 (+390)

- 87,028 (+390) Deaths - 60

- 60 Total Deaths - 27,017

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 4.7% 3.5% 5.1% 4.14% Central New York 4.8% 5.6% 5.9% 5.78% Finger Lakes 5.0% 6.8% 8.5% 6.64% Long Island 5.5% 5.6% 5.9% 4.89% Mid-Hudson 5.8% 5.6% 6.6% 5.47% Mohawk Valley 5.8% 5.6% 7.6% 5.72% New York City 4.3% 4.1% 4.3% 3.89% North Country 5.8% 4.3% 6.3% 4.22% Southern Tier 1.2% 3.3% 2.4% 2.75% Western New York 6.9% 6.1% 8.2% 7.42%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 4.8% 4.9% 4.6% 4.57% Brooklyn 4.1% 4.3% 4.4% 3.75% Manhattan 2.4% 2.6% 2.8% 2.67% Queens 5.2% 4.3% 4.7% 4.15% Staten Island 6.3% 5.7% 6.2% 5.75%

Of the 685,364 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 6,406 148 Allegany 1,127 32 Broome 5,768 111 Cattaraugus 1,291 39 Cayuga 1,017 34 Chautauqua 1,777 85 Chemung 3,310 98 Chenango 682 17 Clinton 524 29 Columbia 1,073 12 Cortland 1,140 24 Delaware 401 8 Dutchess 7,798 163 Erie 27,903 793 Essex 305 3 Franklin 293 10 Fulton 553 9 Genesee 1,202 44 Greene 758 24 Hamilton 56 0 Herkimer 822 33 Jefferson 694 41 Lewis 450 20 Livingston 815 26 Madison 1,080 37 Monroe 17,910 783 Montgomery 559 25 Nassau 63,661 916 Niagara 4,479 183 NYC 324,650 3,597 Oneida 5,760 283 Onondaga 11,933 276 Ontario 1,521 74 Orange 17,716 220 Orleans 672 20 Oswego 1,883 84 Otsego 688 14 Putnam 3,107 69 Rensselaer 1,968 77 Rockland 22,421 200 Saratoga 2,581 93 Schenectady 2,819 120 Schoharie 220 3 Schuyler 338 12 Seneca 359 12 St. Lawrence 1,064 83 Steuben 1,957 59 Suffolk 64,929 1,171 Sullivan 2,261 23 Tioga 1,208 15 Tompkins 1,241 32 Ulster 3,697 91 Warren 631 17 Washington 470 6 Wayne 1,300 57 Westchester 53,186 768 Wyoming 642 37 Yates 288 11

Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,017. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: