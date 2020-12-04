Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,606 in the last 365 days.

20 Million Covid-19 Test Results Reported to New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 20 million COVID-19 test results have been reported to New York State since the pandemic began.

 

"Our largest two problems right now are the 70 percent spread in households and small gatherings, aggregated by the holiday season, and lack of compliance with restrictions. It's driven by social fatigue, social resentment, social noncompliance and lack of government enforcement. If people don't follow the restrictions, you're going to see an increase," Governor Cuomo said. "There are capacity and protocol restrictions in bars, restaurants and gyms. The lack of compliance is a problem and I need the local governments to enforce those restrictions. I understand COVID fatigue and that people are resentful of these regulations, but if you don't enforce the restrictions, and if the restrictions are violated, then they're pointless. They have to be enforced. New York State has one of the nation's lowest infection rates and the vaccine—the weapon that ends the war—is on the way. The question is how long it will take."

    

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 7.35 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.79 percent. Within the focus areas, 50,367 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 3,701 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 157,930 test results were reported, yielding 7,570 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

11/22- 11/28 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (12/02) % Positive

Yesterday (12/03) % Positive

 

 

 

 

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

5.14%

6.19%

5.91%

7.35%

 

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

3.52%

4.70%

4.84%

5.41%

 

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

3.02%

4.21%

4.49%

4.79%

 

 

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

11/22- 11/28 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

 

 

 

 

 

 

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

7.20%

7.78%

7.67%

7.67%

 

 

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

6.83%

8.27%

8.18%

8.35%

 

 

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

7.35%

8.07%

8.51%

8.51%

 

 

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

6.59%

6.94%

7.20%

7.68%

 

 

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

5.62%

6.42%

6.48%

7.17%

 

 

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

6.13%

5.81%

5.66%

6.27%

 

 

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

5.09%

5.50%

5.74%

6.00%

 

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.61%

4.23%

4.48%

4.68%

 

 

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

4.47%

5.11%

5.25%

5.41%

 

 

Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.64%

5.06%

5.34%

5.43%

 

 

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

5.64%

6.86%

7.62%

8.07%

 

 

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.94%

4.83%

5.05%

5.47%

 

 

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

6.46%

6.72%

5.97%

6.38%

 

 

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.75%

6.10%

6.69%

7.20%

 

 

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

4.08%

4.72%

4.88%

5.26%

 

 

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

3.10%

6.15%

6.14%

5.80%

 

 

Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

3.81%

6.03%

6.30%

7.07%

 

 

Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

8.57%

7.49%

7.33%

7.04%

 

 

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

3.40%

3.91%

4.07%

4.36%

 

 

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.93%

4.37%

4.47%

4.48%

 

 

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

5.12%

5.91%

6.61%

6.88%

 

 

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

7.00%

6.24%

5.73%

6.02%

 

 

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

3.49%

3.44%

3.97%

4.50%

 

 

Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

7.23%

9.57%

10.10%

9.68%

 

 

Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

9.96%

9.87%

9.77%

8.93%

 

 

Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

7.05%

4.72%

4.56%

5.36%

 

 

Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.84%

5.05%

4.69%

4.61%

 

 

Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

5.44%

6.33%

5.77%

5.67%

 

 

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

7.21%

8.59%

8.58%

10.27%

 

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 4,222 (+159)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 595
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 795 (+12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 403 (+26)
  • Total Discharges - 87,028 (+390)
  • Deaths - 60
  • Total Deaths - 27,017

   

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region

4.7%

3.5%

5.1%

4.14%

Central New York

4.8%

5.6%

5.9%

5.78%

Finger Lakes

5.0%

6.8%

8.5%

6.64%

Long Island

5.5%

5.6%

5.9%

4.89%

Mid-Hudson

5.8%

5.6%

6.6%

5.47%

Mohawk Valley

5.8%

5.6%

7.6%

5.72%

New York City

4.3%

4.1%

4.3%

3.89%

North Country

5.8%

4.3%

6.3%

4.22%

Southern Tier

1.2%

3.3%

2.4%

2.75%

Western New York

6.9%

6.1%

8.2%

7.42%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

4.8%

4.9%

4.6%

4.57%

Brooklyn

4.1%

4.3%

4.4%

3.75%

Manhattan

2.4%

2.6%

2.8%

2.67%

Queens

5.2%

4.3%

4.7%

4.15%

Staten Island

6.3%

5.7%

6.2%

5.75%

 

Of the 685,364 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

6,406

148

Allegany

1,127

32

Broome

5,768

111

Cattaraugus

1,291

39

Cayuga

1,017

34

Chautauqua

1,777

85

Chemung

3,310

98

Chenango

682

17

Clinton

524

29

Columbia

1,073

12

Cortland

1,140

24

Delaware

401

8

Dutchess

7,798

163

Erie

27,903

793

Essex

305

3

Franklin

293

10

Fulton

553

9

Genesee

1,202

44

Greene

758

24

Hamilton

56

0

Herkimer

822

33

Jefferson

694

41

Lewis

450

20

Livingston

815

26

Madison

1,080

37

Monroe

17,910

783

Montgomery

559

25

Nassau

63,661

916

Niagara

4,479

183

NYC

324,650

3,597

Oneida

5,760

283

Onondaga

11,933

276

Ontario

1,521

74

Orange

17,716

220

Orleans

672

20

Oswego

1,883

84

Otsego

688

14

Putnam

3,107

69

Rensselaer

1,968

77

Rockland

22,421

200

Saratoga

2,581

93

Schenectady

2,819

120

Schoharie

220

3

Schuyler

338

12

Seneca

359

12

St. Lawrence

1,064

83

Steuben

1,957

59

Suffolk

64,929

1,171

Sullivan

2,261

23

Tioga

1,208

15

Tompkins

1,241

32

Ulster

3,697

91

Warren

631

17

Washington

470

6

Wayne

1,300

57

Westchester

53,186

768

Wyoming

642

37

Yates

288

11

Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,017. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

2

Broome

3

Chemung

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

6

Genesee

1

Kings

5

Madison

1

Manhattan

2

Monroe

4

Montgomery

2

Nassau

2

Niagara

3

Oneida

4

Onondaga

2

Orange

2

Oswego

1

Queens

7

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

1

Schuyler

1

St. Lawrence

1

Steuben

2

Suffolk

2

Westchester

2

 

You just read:

20 Million Covid-19 Test Results Reported to New York State

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.