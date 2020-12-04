Forest Services announces annual winter closures for the Caribou-Targhee

Please be responsible when using the great outdoors. Snowmobiling is not allowed in designated wildlife winter ranges or Wilderness Areas. Snowmobilers need to be careful to not damage vegetation by riding only where there is adequate snow cover. Hikers and other motorized users should be aware that some trails and areas are closing, even though they may still be passable due to the lack of snow.

Maps are available at any of the Forest Service offices of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. Winter recreationists are urged to obtain a current map before traveling in the Forest. You can also find maps and other useful information available for free online at https://go.usa.gov/x7yjg.

For questions or more specific information please contact the Forest Service. A list of Ranger Districts is provided below for your convenience. Palisades (208-523-1412) – Dec. 15 marks the start of winter travel restrictions. Rainey Creek, areas in the Fall Creek drainage, and National Forest slopes above the South Fork of the Snake River near Heise are examples of areas where no human presence is allowed to protect wintering wildlife. Other portions of the District are closed to all motorized use from December 15 – April 15.

Ashton-Island Park (208-652-7442) – Beginning Nov. 27, the Ashton-Island Park area will enter their winter travel restrictions. The closure on the Big Bend Ridge is currently in effect until Jan 1 to avoid disturbing migrating wildlife. The majority of south-facing slopes along the Teton Mountain Range area are also restricted. As long as snowpack continues, the Ashton/Island Park Ranger district anticipates grooming to start mid-December. Groomed cross country ski trails are closed to snowmobiles, dogs and snowshoers. Rental cabins are available for winter occupancy.

Dubois (208-374-5422) –Dubois Ranger District implements their seasonal closures when winter conditions merit. A news release will be issued before restrictions begin.

Teton Basin (208-354-2312)- Beginning Nov. 27 the majority of south-facing slopes on the Teton Mountain Range will be restricted. The gate to Teton Canyon closed on Nov. 20. As a gentle reminder, dogs must be on a leash at all trailheads and they are not allowed on the Southern Valley trail system from Dec. 1 through April 1.

