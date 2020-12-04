Governor Murphy, Senate President Sweeney, Speaker Coughlin, Senator Scutari, & Assemblywoman Quijano Announce Agreement on Adult-Use Cannabis Legislation

“Last month, New Jerseyans voted overwhelmingly in support of the creation of a well-regulated adult-use cannabis market. We’re proud to announce today that we’ve reached an agreement on legislation providing the framework for legalization, which is a critical step in reducing racial disparities and social inequities that have long plagued our criminal justice system. This legislation will accomplish our shared goals of delivering restorative justice and ensuring that the communities most impacted by the War on Drugs see the economic benefits of the adult-use cannabis market. While there is still much work ahead, we are one step closer to building a new, promising industry for our state.”