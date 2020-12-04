Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OAG Senior Coun­sel Paul Singer Receives Career Staff of the Year Award from NAAG

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended Paul Singer, Senior Counsel for Public Protection, after he received the Attorney General Career Staff of the Year Award from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), the nonpartisan national forum for the 56 state and territory attorneys general and their staff. NAAG honored Singer for his assistance in advancing the work of attorneys general through creativity, perseverance, dedication, and commitment.

“We thank NAAG for honoring Paul’s tenacity, expertise, and tremendous merit. Protecting Texans is an essential part of our mission, and I’m proud that Paul’s exceptional efforts and leadership have once again been recognized on a national level,” said Attorney General Paxton. “As proven by his track record, Paul is an invaluable leader in his field and well deserving of this recognition.”

