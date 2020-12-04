Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Condon Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the 600 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:46 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, December 4, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23 year-old Anthrone Cabos, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

