Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:56 pm, MPD members were notified of an infant that was transported to an area hospital with multiple life threatening injuries. Despite all life-saving efforts, the infant succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 11 month-old Makenzie Anderson, of Northeast, DC.

 

An autopsy was performed on the decedent’s remains. The cause of death was determined to be Blunt Force Trauma to the head, trauma inflicted by another, and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

 

On Friday, December 4, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 27 year-old Tyra Anderson, of Southeast, DC. She has been charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children (Grave Risk) and First Degree Murder – Felony Murder.

