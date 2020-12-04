Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a 2018 Unarmed Bank Robbery Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force announce an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the M&T Bank located in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:45 pm, the suspect entered the bank at the listed location. Once inside, he approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled with US currency.

 

On Friday, December 4, 2020, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 44 year-old Demetrius Coleman, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Bank Robbery.

 

