I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) Restricted Overnights for Sinkhole Repair in Upper Merion Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) at the U.S. 202 Interchange in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, for sinkhole repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work is part of a project to remediate four sinkhole locations that have occurred on I-76 in the U.S. 202 Interchange area in Upper Merion Township.

The work schedule is:

Sunday, December 6, from 5:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76;

Sunday, December 6, through Thursday, December 10, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a left lane closure is schedule on eastbound I-76; and

Monday, December 7, through Thursday, December 10, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 PM the following morning, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76.

Construction activity will also be taking place in the eastbound and westbound shoulders of the highway and motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $4,761,772 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish later this fall.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

