Philanthropist Roddy Reef Discusses How Habitat for Humanity Benefits Everyone
Philanthropist Roddy Reef recently discussed how Habitat for Humanity Can Benefit Everyone in the Community.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat for Humanity has been an iconic global nonprofit organization since 1976. The organization operates in all 50 U.S. states and roughly 70 countries. The company's long-term vision is to create a world in which every person has a comfortable place to live. Roddy Reef from Denver, CO explained the many ways the efforts of Habitat for Humanity can benefit the entire community.
"The concept of all people having an affordable, and safe shelter, benefits far more than just the people living there," Roddy Reef said. "The impacts can positively affect the entire community and change the lives of many."
Roddy Reef explained that Habitat for Humanity works to donate building materials and volunteer labor to create comfortable single-family homes for those in need. One of the company's many goals is to eliminate poverty housing, which often becomes a breeding ground for crime and violence. Single-family homes have been proven to create a more supportive home environment, which can result in more fulfilling lives for everyone living there. Ultimately, this results in a happier, healthier, and safer community.
"A home should foster safety, health, and happiness, and this is what can help children develop and adults thrive," Roddy Reef said. "Unsafe living situations result in stress, instability, and fear, and that's exactly what communities do not what their citizens to endure."
Roddy Reef explained that Habitat for Humanity strives to build stable and strong households. The ability to own an affordable home encourages the owners to save for their futures and seek an education that results in long-term career growth. Roddy Reef stated that Habitat for Humanity homeowners have been proven to show superior financial health than during their previous living situation. Parents are more confident about meeting their family needs, and kids have even shown improved grades in school.
"The evidence that Habitat for Humanity is improving communities is tangible, and that's part of what makes this organization so special," Roddy Reef said.
Roddy Reef continued to share that decent housing improves the health of those living there. Residents are no longer exposed to the harms of lead poisoning, toxic materials, respiratory problems due to mold, and more. Simply replacing a floor made of dirt with one of concrete and reduce the spread of parasites and respiratory diseases.
"Improving the health and safety of individual families always impacts the entire community," Roddy Reef stated. "It can reduce healthcare and public safety costs while helping mold upstanding citizens that provide numerous benefits for the people around them."
Roddy Reef finished by stating anyone can learn more about Habitat for Humanity, find volunteer opportunities, and donate on the Habitat.org website.
