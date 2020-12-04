Recreational Advisory for Lake Whelchel in Cherokee County lifted

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has lifted the recreational advisory for Lake Whelchel in Cherokee County issued Aug. 28, 2020. Water samples analyzed today indicate that microcystins, which are toxins produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), within the lake no longer exceed water quality standards. Residents may resume recreating at Lake Whelchel.

Microcystins were detected in Lake Whelchel at > 40 micrograms per liter (ug/L) on Aug. 28.This was greater than the state’s water quality standard of 8 ug/L. DHEC worked closely with the Gaffney Board of Public Works to issue a recreational advisory and post signs around the lake. Samples analyzed on Dec. 4 show microcystin levels at 1.85 ug/L. This concentration is less than the state’s water quality standard and residents may resume recreational activities and fishing at the lake.

For more information, please contact DHEC’s Bureau of Water at 803-898-8374. If calling after hours, leave a voicemail that will be returned. For additional information about harmful algae in South Carolina, click here.