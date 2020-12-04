Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,570 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Tallahassee woman for grand theft, identity theft

Tallahassee, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Zylphia Meredith, 38, of Tallahassee, on one count of grand theft in excess of $20,000 but less than $100,000 and one count of criminal use of personal identification information of more than 30 persons.   The investigation showed that Meredith created fake invoices for contact lenses for more than 300 people and submitted them for rebates worth more than $60,000. Suspecting fraud, the company ceased payments after Meredith received half of the applied-for rebates—pre-paid Visa cards valued at $31,200.   Agents found that Meredith, then an employee with a health insurance company, illegally used member information to which she had access to fill out the vast majority of the fraudulent invoices. Of those, 38 fake invoices were created and printed using the insurance company’s own internal system.   Meredith was booked into the Leon County Jail on $20,000 bond.  ​This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary, or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Tallahassee woman for grand theft, identity theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.