FDLE arrests Tallahassee woman for grand theft, identity theft

Tallahassee, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Zylphia Meredith, 38, of Tallahassee, on one count of grand theft in excess of $20,000 but less than $100,000 and one count of criminal use of personal identification information of more than 30 persons. The investigation showed that Meredith created fake invoices for contact lenses for more than 300 people and submitted them for rebates worth more than $60,000. Suspecting fraud, the company ceased payments after Meredith received half of the applied-for rebates—pre-paid Visa cards valued at $31,200. Agents found that Meredith, then an employee with a health insurance company, illegally used member information to which she had access to fill out the vast majority of the fraudulent invoices. Of those, 38 fake invoices were created and printed using the insurance company’s own internal system. Meredith was booked into the Leon County Jail on $20,000 bond. ​This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit. For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary, or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001