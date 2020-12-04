Anamika Madan Discusses Importance of Estate Planning and Using an Attorney
Financial advisor Anamika Madan recently discussed the importance of estate planning and having documents drafted by an attorney.GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The death of a loved one is devastating. Dealing with that death can be even more difficult if the person doesn't have all of their estate planning and documents in place. Financial advisor Anamika Madan recently discussed the importance of estate planning and having documents officially drafted by an attorney.
"Estate planning is more serious than most people think," Anamika Madan said. "A single word out of place or a missing signature can result in major problems."
There are more than enough reasons to hire an estate attorney, but Anamika Madan outlined several of them. First, she explained that state laws can vary greatly, and they are extremely specific about what can and can not be in a will or trust. State laws can also affect who can have power of attorney and who can be a personal representative for the deceased person. Anamika Madan explained a qualified estate attorney can ensure all documents are correct given the specific laws of the state.
"Many times, people think they're saving money by filling out forms online by themselves," Anamika Madan said. "However, this is rarely the case, and it usually results in serious issues for the loved ones left behind. These documents typically aren't legally valid."
Anamika Madan explained estate lawyers can help with a variety of complex family issues, which almost always arise when a loved one passes away. An estate lawyer will ensure your documents say what you want them to say. This eliminates errors, which typically results in fewer feuds amongst family members.
"When you use an estate planning attorney, you know your documents are professionally drafted and executed," Anamika Madan said. "There are fewer questions for the loved ones you left behind."
Anamika Madan explained that an estate planning attorney provides peace of mind that nothing is unclear in the trust or will. Estate planning attorneys typically build relationships with their clients, and they're able to assist family members down the road. An estate planning attorney ultimately becomes a guide for loved ones, and that relationship can be invaluable when dealing with grief.
"Simply put, an estate planning attorney is an absolute must," Anamika Madan said. "Dealing with the death of a loved one is always difficult, but hiring an estate planning attorney can be the difference between a smooth transition and a catastrophic one."
