MEDIA RELEASE: RSU 38 Students Create Ornaments for National Christmas Tree Display in Washington, D.C.

RSU 38 Students Create Ornaments for National Christmas Tree Display in Washington, D.C.

Students from 56 schools across the country, including Maine Regional School Unit (RSU) 38 serving Maranacook area students, have designed one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park. These unique ornaments will adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree. The trees represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates ornament display. This year, several ornaments from each school will also be displayed inside the White House.

“We are so proud of Visual Art Educator Nicole Blake and her students in RSU 38 for their dedication to creating original-design ornaments for both the state of Maine tree and the tree that appears in the Blue Room of the White House,” said Jason Anderson, Maine DOE Visual and Performing Arts Specialist.

The America Celebrates ornament program is a collaboration of the National Park Service (NPS), the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation (NPF). The U.S. Department of Education worked through state art and education offices, which identified elementary, middle and high schools to participate in the America Celebrates program. The project is funded by the NPF.

From state flowers to notable landmarks, students created ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory. Students from RSU 38 pictured with the the ornament they designed can be seen below:

56 schools designed ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park:

Alabama: Shelby County High School Alaska: IDEA Homeschool American: Samoa Lupelele Elementary School Arizona: Pinnacle High School Arkansas: Wooster Elementary School California: Riverside STEM Academy Colorado: Meeker High School Connecticut: Berlin Public Schools Delaware: Newark High School District of Columbia: Columbia Heights Education Campus (CHEC) Florida: Port Salerno Elementary Georgia: Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Guam: Agana Heights Elementary School Hawaii: Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High School Idaho: Mountain Home High School Illinois: Richland County Community Unit School District Indiana: Brown County High School Iowa: Karen Acres Elementary School Kansas: Rolling Ridge Elementary School Kentucky: Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School Louisiana: Parkway Elementary School Maine: Regional School Unit #38 Maryland: Hyattsville Middle School Massachusetts: All Saints Academy Michigan: Brimley Area School District Minnesota: St. Alphonsus Catholic School Mississippi: Terry High School Missouri: Nixa Public School Montana: The Polaris School Nebraska: Chadron Public School Nevada: Damonte Ranch High School New Hampshire: Amherst Middle School New Jersey: Delaware Township School New Mexico: Harrison Schmitt Elementary School New York: Champlain Valley Educational Services North Carolina: West Buncombe Elementary School North Dakota: Kindred Public School District Northern Mariana Islands: Grace Christian Academy Ohio: Liberty Tree Elementary School Oklahoma: Jenks High School Oregon: Howard Street Charter School Pennsylvania: Neshaminy School District Puerto Rico: Escuela Dr. Francisco Hernández y Gaetán Rhode Island: Frank E. Thompson Middle School South Carolina: J.G. McCracken Middle School South Dakota: Hill City High School Tennessee: Beaumont Magnet Academy Elementary School Texas: Caldwell High School U.S. Virgin Islands: St. Croix Educational Complex High School Utah: Union High School Vermont: Milton Town School District Virginia: Appomattox Regional Governor’s School Washington: Tukes Valley Middle School West Virginia: Robert L. Bland Middle School Wisconsin: St. Thomas More High School Wyoming: West Elementary School

The America Celebrates display is one of the highlights of the National Christmas Tree experience. The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held virtually on Thursday, Dec. 3, you can see a recording of it at thenationaltree.org. This year’s show featured the recorded lighting of the National Christmas Tree, holiday performances and more.

Since 1973, the National Christmas Tree has been a living tree which can be viewed year-round in President’s Park – one of America’s 422 national parks! A 30-foot Colorado blue spruce currently serves as the National Christmas Tree.

###