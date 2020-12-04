Federal Reserve Board announces results from second round of bank stress tests will be released Friday, December 18, at 4:30 p.m. EST

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
December 04, 2020

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Friday that results from its second round of bank stress tests will be released on Friday, December 18, at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Stress tests help ensure that banks have adequate capital to absorb losses so that they can lend to households and businesses even in a severe recession. For this second round of stress tests, large banks will be tested against two scenarios, each featuring a severe recession to assess their resiliency.

Earlier this year, the Board's first round of stress tests found that large banks were well capitalized. Nonetheless, in light of the economic uncertainty, the Board is conducting this second round to further test the resiliency of banks.

Banks with more than $100 billion in total consolidated assets are subject to the Board's stress tests. Additional information can be found here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

