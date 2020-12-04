Notice of Funding Availability - Build Green DC: Pre-Apprenticeships for Careers in Advanced Building Construction - A Post Training Module

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit an application to address placement in post-training, apprenticeships, jobs or continued educational opportunities. The goal of this RFP is to identify a partner to collaborate with DOEE in applying for federal funds, in response to the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) recent funding opportunity announcement (FOA). The proposed project to DOE, titled Build Green DC: Pre-Apprenticeships for Careers in Advanced Building Construction, will help create a talent pipeline of new and existing workers with the necessary occupational skills, credentials, and experience to be placed in clean energy jobs, apprenticeship programs, or other educational programs.

Beginning December 4, 2020, the full text of the Request for Partners (RFP) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFP 2021-2104-EA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 4, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for these grants:

CORRECTION: 501(c)(4) origination are not eligible to apply.

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3) determination;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].