Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,506 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Funding Availability - Build Green DC: Pre-Apprenticeships for Careers in Advanced Building Construction - A Post Training Module

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit an application to address placement in post-training, apprenticeships, jobs or continued educational opportunities. The goal of this RFP is to identify a partner to collaborate with DOEE in applying for federal funds, in response to the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) recent funding opportunity announcement (FOA).  The proposed project to DOE, titled Build Green DC: Pre-Apprenticeships for Careers in Advanced Building Construction, will help create a talent pipeline of new and existing workers with the necessary occupational skills, credentials, and experience to be placed in clean energy jobs, apprenticeship programs, or other educational programs.

Beginning December 4, 2020, the full text of the Request for Partners (RFP) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFP 2021-2104-EA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 4, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due.  E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for these grants:

CORRECTION: 501(c)(4) origination are not eligible to apply.

  • Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3) determination; 
  • Government agencies;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and 
  • Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

You just read:

Notice of Funding Availability - Build Green DC: Pre-Apprenticeships for Careers in Advanced Building Construction - A Post Training Module

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.