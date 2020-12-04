Route 60 Thornburg Bridge Inspection Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the Route 60 Thornburg Bridge in Robinson Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, December 7-9 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge over Chartiers Creek from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from Tri-State Design and Development conduct routine bridge inspection activities. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

