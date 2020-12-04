Route 113 (South Trappe Road) Among Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on several state highways in Montgomery County, including Route 113 (South Trappe Road), on Monday, December 7, though Friday, December 11, for milling and paving operations, as part of a project to repair and resurface more than 35 miles of state highway in Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Route 113 (South Trappe Road) between Trappe Road and Mennonite Road in Upper Providence Township, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM;

Egypt Road between Port Indian Road and Juniata Road in West Norriton Township, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM; and

Conshohocken Road/West Elm Street between Colwell Lane and Tee's Boulevard in the Borough of Conshohocken, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways using bituminous material and applying roadway enhancements when warranted, such as pavement markings, base repair, and rumble strips. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

The state highways scheduled in this project for resurfacing and other improvements include:

U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Crooked Lane and Airy Street in Bridgeport Borough and the Municipality of Norristown;

Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) between Germantown Pike and Route 63 (Main Street) in Worcester and Upper Gwynedd townships, and Lansdale Borough;

Morris Road between Plymouth Road and Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) in Upper Gwynedd, Worcester and Whitpain townships; Paper Mill Road between Bethlehem Pike and Route 73 (Church Road) in Springfield Township;

Trooper Road between Main Street and Germantown Pike in West Norriton and Lower Providence townships;

Whitehall Road between Township Line Road and Morris Road in Worcester Township;

Walton Road between Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and Germantown Pike; and Johnson Road between Germantown Pike and Belvoir Road in Whitpain and Plymouth townships;

Conshohocken Road/Fairfield Road between Colwell Road and Sandy Hill Road in Conshohocken Borough and Plymouth Township;

Belvoir Road between Ridge Pike and Plymouth Road; and Plymouth Road/Johnson Highway between Belvoir Road and Swede Road/Markley Street in Plymouth and East Norriton townships, and the Municipality of Norristown;

South Gulph Road between Bill Smith Boulevard and Holstein Road in Upper Merion Township;

Ford Street between U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) and Route 23 (Fourth Street) in Bridgeport Borough;

Ridge Pike between Alan Wood Road and North Lane in Plymouth Township;

Route 113 (Black Rock Road) at Yeager Road in Upper Providence Township; and

Egypt Road at School Lane in West Norriton Township.

Highway Materials, of Flourtown, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this $7,944,684.80 resurfacing project that is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

