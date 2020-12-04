CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 December 4, 2020

Concord, NH – Landowners who allow hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, hiking, and wildlife watching on their property place immense trust in outdoor enthusiasts to treat their lands with respect. We all have a responsibility to develop and maintain lasting relationships with generous landowners to ensure that future generations can experience safe and open recreational opportunities through access to private lands.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department urges individuals to extend a sincere thank you to their neighbors, friends, and all those individuals who have shared their private property for public recreation this year. Your expression of gratitude will go a long way toward keeping relations positive and communication open whether shared through a personal note, a gift, or a portion of your harvest from their property.

Remember to instill good sportsmanship in the next generation. Teaching youth how to respectfully interact with private landowners will help keep the tradition of open access in New Hampshire an enduring tradition.

Treat the landowner as you would like to be treated and treat their land as you would like yours to be treated. Demonstrate kindness, responsibility, and respect for private lands.

From all of us at New Hampshire Fish and Game, Thank You New Hampshire Landowners!

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Landowner Relations Program works in partnership with landowners, hunters, and anglers by proactively addressing problems landowners experience while providing access to others. To learn more about the program, including Operation Land Share, please visit www.wildnh.com/landshare.