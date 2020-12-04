Governor lowers flags in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 4, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 7, 2020) – As authorized by the President of the United States of America, Gov. Gary R. Herbert has requested the lowering of the Flag of the United States of America and the Flag of the State of Utah in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Gov. Herbert issued the following statement:

“Today we remember one of the darkest days in America’s history — the bombing of Pearl Harbor. We remember those we lost that day, and all those who stepped up to fight to protect our nation, and the world, during World War II. As we remember this difficult period in our nation’s history, I hope we will all take hope and strength in the knowledge that we have passed through difficult times before, and we will do so again.”

We encourage all individuals, businesses, schools and groups to fly these flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Mon., Dec. 7, 2020 only.

