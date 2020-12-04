Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,529 in the last 365 days.

FLAG ALERT: Honoring National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Monday, December 7

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 7, 2020 in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Monday will mark 79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii where more than 2,000 service members and civilians died on December 7, 1941.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

###

You just read:

FLAG ALERT: Honoring National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Monday, December 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.