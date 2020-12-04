FLAG ALERT: Honoring National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Monday, December 7

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 7, 2020 in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Monday will mark 79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii where more than 2,000 service members and civilians died on December 7, 1941.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

