Statement from Brian Harrison on HHS Chief of Staff’s Taxpayer Accountability Board

Today, HHS announced that the Department has established the Chief of Staff’s Taxpayer Accountability Board (TAB) to ensure that HHS is a good steward of taxpayer funds and to eliminate excessive spending. The TAB will institutionalize a contract review culture for critical services throughout HHS by implementing a review process to strengthen the management of the acquisition of services at both the strategic and tactical level. HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison issued the following statement:

“One of the most important responsibilities federal employees have is to be good stewards of the hard-earned taxes Americans send to Washington, and HHS’s Taxpayer Accountability Board will save billions of dollars by eliminating and preventing wasteful spending on contracts.”

– Brian Harrison, HHS Chief of Staff

