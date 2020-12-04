City of Baldwin Park Opening Day of No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing a Success on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, M.D., Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation and Paul C. Hernandez, City of Baldwin Park Councilmember https://www.baldwinpark.com/ https://www.guardaheart.org/

Hundreds of People Received the COVID-19 Antibody Test hosted by the City of Baldwin Park in Partnership with GUARDaHEART Foundation. Test avaiable untill Dec 5

We strive to partner with community leadership to bring this COVID-19 antibody testing and education the community...” — Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, M.D., Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation

BALDWIN PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Baldwin Park in partnership with the GUARDaHEART Foundation 501c(3) is providing No-Cost COVID-19 antibody testing for the community of Baldwin Park, San Gabriel Valley, and the surrounding areas amidst the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, December 3 to Saturday, Dec 5, 2020. Opening day of the three-day antibody testing was a success and drew nearly 325 people tested from the community and surrounding areas.

The COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody tests are covered under the CARES Act and available to the community with or without health insurance. If someone has health insurance, they need to provide their insurance card as insurance companies are required under the CARES Act to pay for the cost of the test. The insured will have no cost to them, such as co-payments, deductibles, or lab work.

The City of Baldwin Park is committed to its residents; the officials implemented a robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City enacted swift measures like providing COVID-19 drive-thru testing for residents and expanding food options for those directly impacted by the pandemic. The City is proud to partner with the GUARDaHEART Foundation to continue to provide critical resources to ensure its residents' health and safety.

There are currently over 700 people registered to be tested during the community event, which is held Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-Ins are welcome, and individuals without internet access or in need of assistance in Spanish can call this toll free number 866-299-8998.

The SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing provided is one of the most reliable antibody tests available. It has a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 99.6% in performance evaluations. The COVID-19 antibody blood test can be used to detect the presence of IgM & IgG antibody response. A positive result indicates that an individual has been infected with the COVID-19 pathogen and has developed some immunity level. This test could be a critical next step in battling COVID-19, continuing to flatten the curve and ensuring a safe re-opening of the community.

Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, M.D., Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was available on opening day to answer community members’ questions and explain the difference between the COVID-19 swab test and SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody test. He also discussed the SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody test, the correlation of heart disease and the coronavirus, and other topics.

Dr. Harrington is a Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology and the American Society of Clinical Pathology. He is also an expert in laboratory diagnostic testing.

“We strive to partner with community leadership to bring this COVID-19 antibody testing and education the community simultaneously. Today, Dec 3, we did just that, and it was a remarkably successful first day of antibody testing for the City of Baldwin Park. Thanks go to Councilmember Paul Hernandez for making it possible, and to City of Baldwin Park Program Supervisor Mike Salas, City of Baldwin Park Director of Recreation & Community Services Manny Carrillo and their team for their dedicated work on behalf of their community. By working together, we are able to provide these critical services to as many people as possible, increasing the community’s awareness, and better informing everyone of the true infection rates. With more accurate information we are better able to serve the community and help flatten the curve,” said Dr. Harrington.

“The City is aiming to provide additional testing opportunities for the community. Antibody Testing helps stakeholders and residents to be informed and educate themselves to instill best practices and be part of the solution to combat the spread of COVID-19” said Councilmember Paul Hernandez.

About The City of Baldwin Park

Baldwin Park is located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County, California. It is nestled between the 10 and 605 freeways, South of the Santa Fe Dam Recreation area. Often referred to as the Hub of the San Gabriel Valley, Baldwin Park is a diverse community home to 75,837 residents. Most recently, the City was recognized as an “SGV City” for its commitment to community, sustainability, and active programming.

The community became known as Vineland in 1860. By 1906 it changed to Baldwin Park. It was named after Elias J. "Lucky" Baldwin. In 1956 Baldwin Park became the 47th incorporated city in the State of California. Currently the city is pushing to revitalize its economic base. There are six active Project Redevelopment Areas located in strategic areas of the city.

About GUARDaHEART Foundation

GUARDaHEART Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that provides education to the community, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. Our mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide. “LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.” Website: www.guardaheart.org

GUARDaHEART is the organizer of the community events and all tests provided are performed by two CLIA Certified Laboratories.

City of Baldwin Park Opening Day of No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody on Thursday, December 3 to Saturday, December 5, 2020