Gov. McMaster Participates In Groundbreaking for Walmart’s New Dorchester County Distribution Center

COLUMBIA,S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Walmart’s direct import distribution center, which is a part of a $220 million investment that will create approximately 1,000 full-time jobs. The distribution center will be located on the Ridgeville Industrial Campus in Dorchester County.

“Walmart’s $220 million investment is a vote of confidence in the hardworking people of South Carolina and our state’s business-friendly approach that attracts the world’s top companies,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This investment and the 1,000 jobs that come with it will help continue our state’s tremendous economic success and change the lives of South Carolinians.”

The distribution center, which was first announced in July, will utilize the Port of Charleston to supply several Walmart regional distribution centers and support approximately 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across South Carolina and beyond.

“We found great partners in South Carolina, Dorchester County and SC Ports for our new, $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County, South Carolina,” said Greg Smith, Walmart’s executive vice president of supply chain. “SC Ports’ business mindset, efficient operations and shovel-ready site at the Ridgeville Commerce Campus helped make this project a reality. SC Ports’ proven track record of handling high-demand supply chain needs for the automotive industry gives us full confidence in their ability to meet our retail distribution and e-commerce needs. We are excited about the impact this new distribution facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast.”

In 2018, the South Carolina Ports Authority purchased the 1,000-acre Ridgeville Industrial Campus to create a site for port-dependent businesses to locate. Walmart is the first tenant and is projected to increase volumes at the Port of Charleston by 5%.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking of Walmart’s seventh import distribution center in Ridgeville, South Carolina. We will support the investment by efficiently handling Walmart’s imported goods,” said SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome. “Walmart is at the cutting-edge of supply chain sophistication and performance, and their confidence in us speaks volumes. This investment is a signal to the major retailers that we’re prepared to be a force in retail distribution and that we can handle their requirements.”— SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome

“We are excited to celebrate the start of construction on Walmart’s new distribution center in Dorchester County, S.C. Walmart’s $220 million investment is tremendous for the Charleston region and SC Ports,” said SC Ports Board Chairman Bill Stern. “Having this world-class company choose our market for their distribution center showcases South Carolina as an ideal place for retail companies to do business.”

-###-