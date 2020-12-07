National Bell Festival Takes Program Online for a Streamed New Year’s Day Lineup

2021 National Bell Festival Roster

Digital format allows festival to take program of community events, performances, and activities to a national audience – all free and streamed online.

We're ringing in the New Year safely and securely - because our spirit of community and togetherness is needed now more than ever.” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the undiminished health and safety threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Bell Festival is pivoting its annual lineup of community events and experiences to a digital format. The day-long program, composed of five experiences, will be streamed online on New Year’s Day at set times. The program includes:

Kettlebell Workout with Luwamé | 11:00am to 11:30am (Eastern)

Get the blood flowing with a full-body kettlebell workout.

Brunch with Chef Anthony Chittum | 12:00pm to 12:45pm (Eastern)

Prepare a signature (and delicious!) brunch favorite.

Yoga with Paige Lichens | 1:00pm to 2:00pm (Eastern)

Clarify the mind with a chakra-invigorating yoga practice.

Watercolors with Cris Clapp Logan | 3:30pm to 4:00pm (Eastern)

Learn to watercolor and create an original piece of art.

Concert: First and Forward | 4:30pm to 5:00pm (Eastern)

Listen to a recital highlighting the diverse history of piano works in America.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to register for free ahead of time to receive connection and streaming details directly to their inbox.

To bring the festival to life online, the National Bell Festival tapped D.C.-based photographer and videographer Jonathan Thorpe. Mr. Thorpe will oversee the multiple photoshoots and recording sessions needed to present the complete digital festival, while managing filming locations across Washington, D.C. The entire process is being carefully choreographed with National Bell Festival’s resident physician, Dr. Herbert Dal Corso – to keep both the roster of talent and the production teams healthy and well.

This year, festivalgoers can ring in the New Year with the National Bell Festival from anywhere in the world.

About Jonathan Thorpe

Jonathan Thorpe is a cinematic photographer whose technical ability to light and direct a story rings true in the images he produces. His approach drums emotion, yet maintains a level of verisimilitude in the form of "Hyper Realistic" portraiture. Since switching to photography in 2008 from a profession in optometry, Jonathan shoots full-time nationally and local to his home in Washington D.C. He is currently a Tamron Image Master, a Holdfast Gear Ambassador, and is represented by Wonderful Machine in Philadelphia. Alongside his photography, Jonathan teaches and lectures around the world helping other photographers grow confident in their careers and forays into photography. For more information: JThorpePhoto.com

About the National Bell Festival

The National Bell Festival rings in the New Year with an annual celebration in Washington, D.C. As a canopy of sound erupts from bell towers overhead, a city-wide festival of free public performances and experiences in art, culture, and historical interest activities happens below. Nationwide bell ringing contributes to the cacophony, as communities from coast to coast join in the pealing at 2:00pm Eastern. Throughout the year, the National Bell Festival also refurbishes historic bells that have fallen silent and restores them to their former thundering glory. For more information: BellFest.org