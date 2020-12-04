Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cosmos Holdings Announces December 4th Virtual Bell Ringing to Open Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

Company Began Trading as OTCQX: COSM on November 25, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQX: COSM), a vertically integrated international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, participated in a virtual “Open the Market” on the OTCQX® Best Market today at 9:30 a.m. EST. The virtual bell ringing can be viewed on the OTCQX Best Market social media channels:

https://twitter.com/OTCMarkets/status/1334867689333026816?s=20

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6740633309879029761

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. began trading on the OTCQX on November 25, 2020. The company was upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece and Harlow, UK.

Press Release Disclaimer

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this press release or the information contained herein by any third-parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President
Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.
T: (973) 865-9357
E: mike@plrinvest.com 
LinkedIn
@PlRinvest

Cosmos Holdings
+1 312 536 3102
info@cosmoshold.com 
141 West Jackson Blvd., Suite 4236
Chicago, IL 60604
                                   


