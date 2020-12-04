Global Real Estate Market Opportunities Analysis with Impact of COVID-19 Scenario by 2026
Rise in demand for industrial and commercial development, increase in public-private partnerships (PPP), and development of residential construction industry.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global real estate market generated $6.87 trillion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.66 trillion by 2026. In 2018, by property, the land segment accrued the largest share in the real estate market. The land-related transactions have grown, owing to growth in the commercial, industrial, and residential projects around the globe.
Moreover, many real estate investment firms are focusing on purchasing farm-related properties and agricultural land for leasing them to farmers. For example, in September 2019, Gladstone Land Corporation has acquired more than 400 acres of farmland in California. It entered into lease agreements with respective firms to operate the property. These firms will focus on growing a variety of berry crops. Hence, growth in the number of such projects is expected to increase the demand for land around the globe.
The real estate companies are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their real estate market shares. For instance, in July 2019, CBRE Group, Inc., a U.S.-based commercial real estate investment firm acquired shares of UK-based Telford Homes Plc. The acquisition aims to expand footprints in the UK and Europe. Similarly, Life House, a vertically integrated hotel company has secured around $100 million in Blue Flag Partners for its business expansion through the acquisition of additional hotels.
In terms of region, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed around 66.9% of shares in the global market in 2018. Growth in the commercial and industrial segment is expected to increase the lease transactions around the globe especially in Asia-Pacific. The commercial segment is one of the major contributors to the lease segment. The new investments are helping retailers to enter the market; thereby, boosting the growth of the lease or rental real estate market. For instance, in May 2019, Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an investment firm has raised over $2.75 billion for its U.S. real estate fund. The new investment aims to focus on business of distressed office, residential, hotel, senior housing, and student housing assets, primarily located in the U.S.
The global real estate market is analyzed across property type and business. Based on property type, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and land. The land segment contributed to the major market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026. The industrial segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. Increase in demand for industrial spaces around the globe propels the growth of the segment.
Based on business, the sales segment generated the highest share in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. This is due to the expansion of the infrastructure sector in developing regions. Increase in demand for various properties such as residential, commercial, and industrial has also supplemented the growth. The rental segment is also assessed through the market report. The segment would register the fastest CAGR of 3.2% throughout the forecast period. Development in the commercial and industrial segment is expected to increase the lease and rental transactions around the globe which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the segment.
The global real estate market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as AvalonBay Communities, Welltower, Ayala Land Inc., American Tower, Gecina, Link REIT, Segro, Simon Property Group, Prologis, and Sinar Mas Land.
