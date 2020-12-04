Loyalty360 to Honor 2020 Loyalty360 Award Finalists and Winners During Virtual Ceremony
This year's winners for 13 individual categories and overall 360-Degree Awards for brand and partner to be announced on December 8CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, will host a virtual ceremony to celebrate this year's Loyalty360 Award finalists and winners on December 8 at 1 p.m. ET.
Conference registration is not required to attend the awards ceremony. All are welcome to RSVP via Zoom for the Loyalty360 Awards ceremony here or access the live stream through Loyalty360's YouTube page here.
During the virtual event, Loyalty360 will share an overview of the awards process, recognize all brands and partners that were named finalists, and announce the placements for platinum, gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention (if applicable) for the 13 categories, as well as the overall award winners for the brand and supplier 360-Degree awards.
“For the seventh year of these awards, we are thrilled with not only the quantity but, more importantly, the quality of this year’s submissions,” says Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. "These finalists represent a distinct group of brands leading the charge in customer loyalty innovation, and we're excited to recognize them through our Loyalty360 Awards. While we can't celebrate this year's finalists in person, we're excited to bring everyone together virtually to continue this event that we all look forward to each year."
The categories and finalists for this year's Loyalty360 Awards are:
B2B Customer Loyalty:
• Floor & Decor (in partnership with Augeo)
• Bank of America
• Essilor Group (in partnership with Brierley)
• Ally Financial
Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility:
• AARP (in partnership with Merkle)
• Caesars Entertainment
• TELUS (in partnership with Aimia)
• Air Canada
Business Transformation:
• Air Canada
• SCENE (in partnership with Elemental)
• Wawa
• The GIANT Company
Customer Engagement & Advocacy:
• Vans (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Chipotle
• Ally Financial
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
• Veggies Made Great (in partnership with Vesta)
Customer Insights & Metrics:
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• Donatos Pizza (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Caesars Entertainment
• Hibbett Sports
• Black Star Burger (in partnership with Loyalty Plant)
Employee Engagement & Impact:
• Sodexo
• Hannaford Brothers Company
• The GIANT Company
• Overstock
• Sleep Number
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Program Partnership:
• Verizon (in partnership with The Lacek Group)
• Fido Wireless (in partnership with Prizelogic)
• Floor & Decor (in partnership with Augeo)
• Sony Rewards
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Incentive and Reward Design:
• Vans (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• LEGO (in partnership with Oracle)
• American Eagle Outfitters
• Shell (in partnership with Wunderman Thompson)
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• The Vitamin Shoppe
Loyalty Program Design:
• Verizon (in partnership with The Lacek Group)
• Atlantic Lottery Corporation (in partnership with Splash Dot)
• Giant Food
• 19 Crimes Wine (in partnership with Prizelogic)
Creative Campaign:
• Chipotle
• Sleep Number
• American Eagle Outfitters
• SCENE (in partnership with Elemental)
• TELUS (in partnership with Aimia)
Customer Loyalty Strategy:
• T-Mobile (in partnership with The Marketing Store)
• Porsche Cars North America
• Bank of America
• 7-Eleven
Technology and Trends:
• Caesars Entertainment
• Overstock
• 7-Eleven (in partnership with Loyalty Methods)
• Ally Financial
CX Strategy:
• Domino's
• T-Mobile (in partnership with The Marketing Store)
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• 7-Eleven
• Hibbett Sports
Each of these categories represents a vital tenet of a brand's interactions with its customers. Also, top-performing finalists will be competing for the 360-Degree Award for overall excellence in their work this past year.
Leading up to the virtual ceremony, finalists have gone through the initial judging process and then created brief video presentations available to Virtual Loyalty360 Expo attendees. The final part of the judging process — traditionally a focal point of Loyalty360's in-person events — has become a crucial part of Loyalty360's Virtual Expo, which kicked off in October.
For the final judging round, conference attendees can select their platinum, gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention (if applicable) winners for each category, based on short presentations delivered by each finalist.
In a step that makes the Loyalty360 Awards genuinely unique, the Loyalty360 Awards are peer judged, which allows for an objective voting process.
To watch any awards sessions and vote for this year's finalists, conference registration is still available for the Virtual Loyalty360 Expo. With registration, attendees can access all sessions from this year's virtual event and vote for finalists in all categories. Voting for finalists will close at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, December 4. Finalists will be recognized, and winners will be announced during the virtual ceremony on December 8 at 1 pm ET.
For information about the Loyalty360 Awards or virtual conference, contact carlystemmer@loyalty360.org or visit loyaltyexpo.com.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org and follow us @Loyalty360.
