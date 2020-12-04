I-95 Overnight Lane Closures Next Week for Sign Maintenance in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Overnight lane closures are scheduled next week in both directions on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 9, and Thursday, December 10, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM for large sign structure maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Northbound I-95 between the Route 611 North/Broad Street and Columbus Boulevard interchanges; and

Southbound I-95 between I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and Columbus Boulevard interchanges.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is replacing and repairing large sign structures, including overhead signs throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

J. D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $2,796,024 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA Application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

