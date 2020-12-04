PennDOT Encourages Motorists to Use Free 511PA Tool to Check Road Conditions

​Montoursville, PA – With winter weather here, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

“511PA provides motorists the tools to be prepared before they get on the roadway,” said District Executive Sandra Tosca, P.E. “The information gained from 511PA allows motorists to make decisions regarding alternate routes, adding extra time to their travel or if they should remain at home.”

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, roadway closures, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alters accessible on the 511PA website.

