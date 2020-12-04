Governor Newsom Announces Appointment of Legislative Affairs Secretary 

Published: Dec 04, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Angie Wei as Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor.

“From the first day of my Administration, Angie has been a trusted advisor who comes to her work with the interest of the people of California in her heart,” said Governor Newsom. “I can think of no one better to serve in this important role of partnering with the Legislature as we continue to help lead California through this unprecedented time toward a healthier, safer and more inclusive future for all.”

Angie Wei, 49, of Sacramento, has served as Special Advisor to the Governor since January, having previously served as Chief Deputy for Policy in the Office of the Governor from 2019 to 2020. Prior to joining the Governor’s office, Wei was Chief of Staff at the California Labor Federation from 2011 to 2018, where she held several positions from 2000 to 2011, including Legislative Director and Public Policy Director. She was a Program Associate at PolicyLink in 2000, Policy Analyst at the California Immigrant Welfare Collaborative from 1998 to 1999 and Policy Director at the Northern California Coalition for Immigrant Rights from 1996 to 1998. Wei earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $207,000. Wei is a Democrat.

