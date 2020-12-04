Today: Governor Newsom to Deliver Virtual Remarks at Inaugural Truth and Healing Council Meeting, California Economic Summit 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will join Tribal Leaders virtually today as they hold the inaugural meeting of the California Truth and Healing Council. The Governor will participate in a discussion to advance the Council’s work of examining the mistreatment, violence and neglect inflicted upon California Native American peoples throughout the state’s history.

Later, the Governor will deliver closing remarks at the virtual 2020 California Economic Summit sponsored by California Forward, highlighting the state’s ongoing work to rebuild a more equitable, sustainable and resilient economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event stream is only available to event registrants.

California Truth and Healing Council Inaugural Meeting

WHEN: Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST

WHO: Ambassador Keith Harper; leaders from the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Canada Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Maine Wabanaki-State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission; and Tribal Leaders from throughout California.

LIVESTREAM: The meeting can be viewed live here.

California Economic Summit

WHEN: Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST

**Note: The summit livestream is only available to event registrants. Registrants can access the summit livestream here. An agenda of the summit can be found here.

