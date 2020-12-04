Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,486 in the last 365 days.

Today: Governor Newsom to Deliver Virtual Remarks at Inaugural Truth and Healing Council Meeting, California Economic Summit 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will join Tribal Leaders virtually today as they hold the inaugural meeting of the California Truth and Healing Council. The Governor will participate in a discussion to advance the Council’s work of examining the mistreatment, violence and neglect inflicted upon California Native American peoples throughout the state’s history.

Later, the Governor will deliver closing remarks at the virtual 2020 California Economic Summit sponsored by California Forward, highlighting the state’s ongoing work to rebuild a more equitable, sustainable and resilient economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event stream is only available to event registrants.

California Truth and Healing Council Inaugural Meeting

WHEN: Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST

WHO: Ambassador Keith Harper; leaders from the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Canada Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Maine Wabanaki-State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission; and Tribal Leaders from throughout California.

LIVESTREAM: The meeting can be viewed live here.

California Economic Summit

WHEN: Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST

**Note: The summit livestream is only available to event registrants. Registrants can access the summit livestream here. An agenda of the summit can be found here.

    ###

You just read:

Today: Governor Newsom to Deliver Virtual Remarks at Inaugural Truth and Healing Council Meeting, California Economic Summit 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.