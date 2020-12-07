Dr. Reno Pontarollo Named President and COO of Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics

Dr. Reno Pontarollo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics (EYAM) today announced that former President and CEO of Genome Prairie is joining EYAM.

Ryan Thomas, CEO of EYAM, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Pontarollo to EYAM. His extensive experience both as a microbiologist and biotech executive strengthens our team and gives EYAM significant momentum as we prepare to put 12 COVID-19 vaccine candidates through animal trials.”

Prior to joining EYAM, Dr. Pontarollo spent 15 years at Genome Prairie serving both as Chief Scientific Officer and later as President and CEO. Highlights of his time at Genome Prairie included increasing the research project portfolio from 3 to 20 concurrent projects, the development of several industry, academia, and government partnerships, as well as the establishment of international consortiums. His work also included overseeing operational activities in support of research and development as well as the negotiation of contracts and agreements to advance strategic partnerships.

During his tenure at Genome Prairie, he also led the development of projects in genomics-based “reverse vaccinology” and developed an in vivo model of the Zika Virus infection.

Dr. Pontarollo's primary areas of research and technical expertise include Genomics, Molecular Biology, Vaccine development and Immunology. His academic credentials include a BSc from the University of Saskatchewan, MBA from Athabasca University and a PhD from the University of Saskatchewan focused on Vaccinology (VIDO-InterVac). His postdoctoral stops included developing treatments against bacterial toxins with the Canadian Department of National Defense and working with the Genome Canada-funded Functional Pathogenomics of Mucosal Immunity Project at VIDO-InterVac.

“I am very excited to join the EYAM team,” said Reno, “and I look forward to the opportunities and challenges of launching this new company and bringing our vaccine platform to the global community.”

In his new role, Dr. Pontarollo will oversee EYAM’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates transition into animal trials, managing lab operations and developing EYAM’s future vaccine projects, timelines and deliverables.

Additional information about Dr. Pontarollo advancement of research projects at Genome Prairie can be found here:

https://thestarphoenix.com/news/local-news/genome-prairie-supports-multiple-research-projects-at-u-of-s

About Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics: Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is a private, Canadian based company focused on the research and development of vaccines that are safe, efficacious and low dose. Eyam, was named to honor the village in Derbyshire that, in 1665-1666, chose to stay and brave near certain death rather than travelling and risk transmitting the plague to their neighboring towns. In the end, 75% of Eyam’s residents did indeed die, but their surrounding neighbors were saved due to Eyam’s heroic and selfless quarantine. For further information see: https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2016.0618.

For further information:

Website: eyamhealth.com

Email: contact@eyamhealth.com