Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gratitude is the sustaining force for first long-term happiness. Indeed, having gratitude in balance may be one of the only ways to be truly happy, and yet we tend to only focus on gratitude during the holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

We need something that is going to keep us in the present moment, something to ground us, not only during the holiday season, but all year round as part of our life.

Dr. Martha Latz is the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“Gratitude is an ancient virtue we've lost sight of,” says Dr. Latz. “It’s crossed over to mean something other than what it was intended to mean. The ancient wisdom of gratitude means that we are grateful for all things and all experiences, but most importantly for the people who are present in our life and reflect the divine. When we express our gratitude to each other, that is the foundation of relationships.”

Gratitude is also transformative, granting us access to resilience and grace. When we are aware of gratitude, we are transformed even in the darkest hours, even when it doesn't seem like there's anything good coming down the road, or we can't see the light.

“Gratitude evokes an emotional feeling,” says Dr. Latz. “We can't even say gratitude without having some sort of emotion come up. We may be grateful for things outside of ourselves. but true gratitude is internal. We have to be thankful for what is inside us.”

“We have to find ways to be happy, even when challenging things are happening,” says Dr. Latz. “I practice gratitude with the little things so I’m ready when the big things come. Gratitude for me isn’t just a daily practice, it’s my very breath.”

