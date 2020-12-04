Solatube International Wins Gold in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®.
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International is proud to announce that the Golden Bridge Awards has named the Solatube Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer a Gold winner in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®.
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.
Solatube was recognized in the solar and energy efficiency categories, where the residential Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer received Gold recognition and the commercial Integrated LED Light Kit received Bronze recognition.
“It’s an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “This further validates our effort and innovative development we have made as a company to successfully be recognized as an energy-efficient solution.”
The energy-efficient Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer allows homeowners to adjust the amount of natural light in their space from bright to dark, and everything in between. Designed for maximum comfort and ease of use, the Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer includes a remote-controlled, solar-powered butterfly baffle system designed to open and close at the touch of a button. As an added benefit, purchasing the eco-friendly Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer makes a homeowner eligible for a 26% federal tax credit on product and installation of the system.
The Integrated LED Light Kit allows the integration of natural light and traditional electric light from a single fixture for a cleaner ceiling appearance and nighttime illumination. It works by harnessing the sun’s (free) natural light during the day and additionally offers cost- and energy-efficient LED lighting at night. In addition, the high-efficiency LED lighting system includes a dimming option that can be paired with manual and automated dimming controls, which is perfect for offices and schools where lighting control and comfort is important.
Today, more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube products, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
For a complete list of the 2020 Golden Bridge Award winners announced visit https://goldenbridgeawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output. Solatube TDDs were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative development it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
About the Golden Bridge Awards
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com
