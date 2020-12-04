1 Habit Press is Pleased to Announce, Jeanette Eriksson Has Joined the Upcoming Book “1 Habit Of the Greatest Leaders”
The books is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Dr. Tracie Hines Lashley
Our habits shape us, and we become what we repeatedly do. By creating successful habits, you will become successful at what you do.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce the creator of Nordicly, Jeanette Eriksson, has joined as a contributor to its upcoming book, 1 Habit Of the Greatest Leaders. The book is a part of the Best Selling 1 Habit Book Series.
— Jeanette Eriksson
About “1 Habit Of the Greatest Leaders”:
Effective Leadership is slowly slipping away into quicksand. The mindset required to lead others extends beyond the typical growth mindset but into a HEARTFELT mindset that requires self-awareness. A heartfelt mindset stems from emotional intelligence and is the secret weapon for empathy, teamwork, synergy, persuasion, influence, change, agility, coaching, training, creativity, relationships, and so much more. A fixed mindset has the preconceived notion that potential is determined at birth; however, a growth mindset believes the potential is unknown. Since neither focuses on emotional intelligence (as a whole), leaders' best mindset is heartfelt. This mindset comprehends that true potential can only result from service and adding value to others. Everything starts in our minds; therefore, it is safe to say that leaders must have the most effective mindset to lead others.
"Everything rises and falls on leadership" ~ Dr. John C. Maxwell.
This is one of the reasons that this book must be written and released. We need more leaders in the world who focus on serving others with a heart and focus for people. Leadership is a phenomenon group and goal-focused. Leaders must have confidence and self-awareness, have empathy and excellent collaboration skills, and focus on caring for others while making the world a better place. Leadership's principal foundation is grounded on having fairness, integrity, nurturing, empowerment, and a common goal focusing on the mission and vision of organizational climate.
To transform the world, we need transformational leaders. Leaders must lead from the inside out, outside in, side by side, and upside down. When we lead from the inside out, we lead ourselves, which should always be the initial step. Leading self requires integrity and heart, passion, and is where values and character are found. When we lead from the outside, we show servant leadership qualities where the focus is serving others. Leading from side-by-side demonstrates teamwork, whereas leading from upside down is leading communities.
"Chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken."
~Author Unknown
To make the shift to become one of the greatest leaders of all time, you must be ready to make one of the most crucial leadership shifts. You must be willing to shift your focus from pleasing people to challenge them. People need to be challenged to grow. Are you not growing yourself? Are you challenged when you grow? Why make it easy for your followers? When you think about having a desire to please people, do you realize that you are forcing them to stay the say and not have intentional growth? They might grow slowly but only by accident. How will this help them in life? If you do not make this crucial shift, your impact will be limited, and you will be left doing EVERYTHING. If this happens, you will not have time to grow others.
"Leadership is communicating to people their worth and potential so clearly,
That they see it in themselves." ~Dr. Stephen Covey
What are you communicating to others? If you do not know this, you will learn today that Leadership rises and falls on communication. YES!!! Say it with me… "Leadership rises and falls on communication. " You must know how to effectively communicate with others for them to understand your words, thoughts, and vision. Understanding what you are telling them will make a tremendous impact on their self-worth as well. Your projection of them personally will make a bigger impact on their life if you learn to speak their language. I am not referring to cultural language but communication style.
About Jeanette Eriksson:
Jeanette Eriksson created Nordicly (Coaching and Consulting) out of her passion for making people and systems work and feel better. Jeanette’s outstanding personal skills, system improvement knowledge, and understanding of the benefits of great coaching derive from 15 years of people and project management experience. Having led large teams at a major London university for many years while gaining national sports success, both as a captain and player, and at the management level, Jeanette has learned all the tricks of the ‘personal and business development’ trade. So, suppose you want your processes and systems improved. In that case, you need assistance with new and innovative Scandinavian thinking, or you need help to build your people and help them achieve clarity and progress in life and perform at a higher level at work. Jeanette is your Nordic(ly) solution.
About 1 Habit Press, Inc:
1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential. Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.
Our books cover a spectrum of needs from 1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office to 1 Habit to Beat Bullying. We have published six books in the last year and have another 25 in the works for release in the next 24 months.
About the Creator of the 1 Habit Book Series, Steven Samblis:
Steve is a six-time best selling author in just 18 months. He is the creator and publisher of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc. Steve's life journey has been a search for the keys to extraordinary human potential. This mission is reflected in his business, 1 Habit Press, where he seeks out to find people with undiscovered brilliance and give them the largest platform possible to reach and affect the masses in the most positive way possible.
