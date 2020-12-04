McWilliams|Ballard Announces the Launch of Sales at 459 Florida Avenue Northwest in Le Droit Park

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is thrilled to announce the commencement of sales at 459 Florida Avenue NW, a new condominium community in the thriving Le Droit Park and Shaw neighborhoods of Northwest Washington.



459 Florida features four well-designed one-bedroom plus den residences with sleek finishes along famed Florida Avenue. With easy access to both the U Street and 14th Street Corridors, as well as Downtown DC, living at 459 Florida places the best of Washington out your front door.

Developed by Square Residential, a local Washington based development team renowned for their quality construction and uniquely efficient homes, 459 Florida is another fantastic building to add to their portfolio.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

