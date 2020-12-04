Public comment sought on Section 401 water quality certification of regional permits 40 and 41

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for public comment on the certification of new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Regional Permits 40 and 41.

In accordance with state and federal statutes and regulations, applicants seeking authorization under Section 404 of the federal Clean Water Act from the Corps must also have a Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification (certification) authorizing a discharge to waters of the United States.

Regional permit 40 authorizes fill material placed in waters of the United States for bank stabilization activities. Regional permit 41 authorizes the placement of fill materials into waters of the United States for commercial and institutional developments. Find DNR’s draft certifications and rationales/antidegradation analyses on DNR’s Wetlands Permitting pages.

Written comments regarding the certifications can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021. Please send written comments via email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Iowa DNR, Attn: Section 401 Water Quality Certification, 502 East Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Questions can be directed to Christine Schwake at 515-725-8399 or christine.schwake@dnr.iowa.gov .