New Award-Winning App “CareFull” Designed to Help People Dine Out Safely During COVID-19 Launches Pilot Program in Boston, MA Ahead of National Rollout

CareFull announced the release of its iOS app – a free mobile app for finding COVID-safe restaurants nearby using Boston, Massachusetts as its test market ahead of a national rollout. CareFull informs users of restaurants' safety precautions like table distancing, mask wearing, sanitization practices, and more alongside other helpful information like outdoor heat lamp arrangements and tent setups. CareFull crowdsources its information from its users and covers over 250 restaurants and cafes in the Greater Boston area, aiming to help diners safely re-engage with their community while supporting restaurants' revitalization efforts.



Keeping Customers Safe While Helping the Restaurant Industry Fight Back

While local governments provide guidelines for reopening, the rules are interpreted in different ways and not always adhered to. CareFull organizes important COVID-safety information in one place, including precaution checklists, comments, and photos, provided by both customers and restaurants. “Hundreds of restaurants are taking all the right steps to reopen safely, but a few unsafe venues scare customers away from eating out at all,” explains founder Garrett Weinstein. “With CareFull, we can give people confidence to go out again while sending safe traffic to restaurants that are creating safe, comfortable environments.”



For restaurants, CareFull creates a platform for safe venues to stand out and provides customer feedback on what establishments are doing well and what they can improve. CareFull has already built a strong foundation in the Boston Area with over 200 venues reviewed, many of which are in the North End, Back Bay, and South End neighborhoods. The app is launching with support from the Massachusetts Restaurant Association and over a dozen ‘launch partner’ restaurants, including Peregrine and Democracy Brewing. CareFull also has an advisory team of medical professionals and restaurant owners providing industry-specific guidance.

After a successful launch in Boston, Massachusetts CareFull is seeking investors for a national rollout. For more information please visit: https://www.carefullapp.com/

About CareFull: CareFull is the only peer-to-peer app connecting diners to COVID-safe establishments based on both diner and restaurant input. Founded in response to the pandemic’s devastating effects on the restaurant industry, its app increases restaurant traffic through the use of positive diner experiences and reviews. CareFull is available in Boston, with New York City slated to launch by the end of 2020. For more information, follow @carefullapp on Instagram and Twitter.

