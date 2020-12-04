Plus Size Clothing Market Growing at CAGR of 5.9% by 2027 with Top Investment Pocket
Plus size clothing adoption is led by North America and the region also has higher per capita daily consumption of high-calorie foods, compared to other regionsPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plus Size Clothing Market was valued at $480,991.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $696,712.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $215.8 billion from 2019 to 2027. Rise in demand for plus size clothing, owing to growth in obese population, rise in confidence of consumers, and increase in number of brands offering plus size range garments has propelled the growth of plus size clothing market.
Percentage of obesity levels across the globe in recent past, owing to consequence of eating disorders, average shape and size of individuals over years has increased. Therefore, demand and need for plus size clothing has gained significant traction. Furthermore, there has been a cultural shift in recent past through strong fashion advertisements including plus size model billboards. These aspects have enabled to create a positive body image for plus size individuals, hence enhanced body confidence. As a consequence, demand for fashionable garments by plus size clothing consumers has experienced an upsurge. Furthermore, number of brands offering plus size clothing garments have increased, owing to which options for consumers has also increased. This has led to surge in consumer spending for plus size clothing, which drives the market growth.
The plus size clothing industry is segmented on the basis of type, gender, age group, price point, and region. By type, the market is classified into casual wear, formal wear, sportswear, and others. On the basis of gender, it is bifurcated into male and female. According to age group, it is segregated into below 15, 16 to 59 and 60 & above. On the basis of price point, it is categorized into economy, mid-range, and premium. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
On the basis of type, the casual plus size clothing segment was dominant in 2019, with 30.8% plus size clothing market share, owing to rise in adoption and acceptance of casual wear among consumers for social occasions. Moreover, owing to rise in plus size millennial generation population, demand for comfort and smart casual clothing has gained high traction. This has led to a growing demand in the plus size clothing market trends. However, with changes in consumer tastes and preferences, demand for athleisure sportswear plus size clothing is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Depending on gender, the male segment was dominant in 2019, with 50.3% share in the market, owing to a proportionately large male obese population and high spending. However, there has been increase in trend in female obesity rates, which, in turn, leads to high potential of the female plus size clothing market growth. Improvement in body positivity and confidence among female consumers is expected to propel the plus size clothing market demand during the forecast period.
As per age group, the 16 to 59 segment was dominant in 2019, with 58.8% share in the plus size clothing market, as consumers in this age group account for the highest obese population and tend to have the highest consumer spending on clothing as compared to their counterparts. However, with rise in older obese population, the demand for 60 and above plus size clothing segment is anticipated is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of price point, the mid-price plus size clothing segment was dominant in 2019, with 37.3% share in the plus size clothing market. Plus size clothing items in the mid-range category are targeted for mass usage. It comprises garments that offer high quality material and are long lasting. Consumers look for good value, especially while choosing mid-range plus size clothing. However, with growth in spending capacity, adoption of global fashion trends, and consumer preference for sophisticated products usually exclusive and designed by fashion industry experts, the demand for premium plus size clothing is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Key findings of the study
♦By type, the casual wear plus size clothing segment was the highest contributor to the plus size clothing market, with $1,48,158.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,20,779 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
♦By gender, the male segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,41,736.50 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,38,032.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
♦By age group, the 16 to 59 segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,82,918.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4,09,215 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the plus size clothing market forecast period.
♦By price point, the mid-range segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,79,370.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,58,260.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
♦In 2019, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,70,691.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,50,816.3 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.1%.
The key players operating in the global plus size clothing market analysis include (H&M) Hennes & Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Adidas AG (Adidas), PUMA SE, Nike, Inc. (Nike), ASOS plc, Capri Holdings Limited (Michael Kors), WHP Global (Anne Klein), Punto Fa SL (MANGO Inc.) and Under Armour, Inc.
