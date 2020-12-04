Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Special Keynote at LABITCONF’s Digital Experience December 7-12

Cryptocurrency Pioneers Anthony Di Iorio, Charlie Shrem, Adam Back, Peter McCormack, Erik Voorhees, Brock Pierce and Jukka Blomberg also join speaker lineup. LABITCONF will feature a scavenger hunt for a $1,000 crypto prize and a closing celebration on the “Moon”

/EIN News/ -- ARGENTINA, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference (LABITCONF), the world’s longest running bitcoin and blockchain event in the LatAm region, today announced a special keynote address will be given by Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin at the LABITCONF virtual event December 7-12, 2020.

Other LABITCONF key speakers include Blockstream Co-Founder Adam Back, host of “What Bitcoin Did” podcast and “Defiance” podcast Peter McCormack, ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees, and LocalBitcoins CMO Jukka Blomberg, as well as an “Oldies but Goodies” panel with cryptocurrency’s earliest pioneers including Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio, Bitcoin Foundation Founder Charlie Shrem, and former independent candidate for President of the United States Brock Pierce.

“We are excited to have these top industry leaders and early crypto pioneers headlining our event. Aligning with our space-theme, you could say our roster is like ‘a sky full of stars,” said Rodolfo Andragnes, LABITCONF Chief General Coordinator. “Our attendees can gain valuable insight into blockchain’s journey to look into its future.”

The full LABITCONF event will explore the impact of cryptocurrency on the Latin American and global scene, and its potential for social and financial transformation, all in a one-of-a-kind, free, digital experience. The agenda will be organized into five days, each with a theme: Bitcoin, Policy and Regulation, Bitcoin Development, Decentralized Finance, and Social Impact Projects.

Day six will feature a VR ‘Moon Party’ closing celebration, complete with a live DJ, avatars in spacesuits, a dinosaur park, global art and more. LABITCONF is historically known not only for its content, but for giving attendees a cultural experience through unforgettable, fun, and creative networking events.

All attendees are welcome to participate in the sponsored Seed Pirates‘ scavenger hunt to figure out the 12 word seed (BIP39 dictionary) that opens a prize wallet of $1,000 in crypto. Clues will be floating in the Moon Party in the form of riddles, songs, movies, puzzles and more. Seed Pirates has been running since March and has given out over $5,000 over 30 maps (including one with the 4th of July’s declaration). To participate, register at seedpirates.com and join their Telegram channel to learn more about solving techniques.

All public and private institutions, investors, entrepreneurs, and the general public interested in the technical, political, and legal foundations of blockchain technology are encouraged to attend. Complimentary pre-registration is available at www.labitconf.com.

About LABITCONF

Now in its 8th year, the "Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference" (LABITCONF), is the oldest and most relevant blockchain event in the region. Year after year 90+ international speakers share their knowledge with attendees from different industries with entrepreneurs and investors from Oceania, Asia and Europe.

This non-profit event is organized annually in different Latin American countries, with the aim of making visible the diverse trajectories and initiatives of local projects that explore decentralized technologies.

LABITCONF has positioned itself as the most prominent Latin American event for the crypto adopter ecosystem. This region has suffered frequent currency crises and abusive capital controls, which is why these countries have been more open to rethinking new alternatives and adopting decentralized technologies through blockchain solutions. LABITCONF has fostered entrepreneurship, growing a network of blockchain communities from several Latin American countries that has led to the start of many large-scale projects.

