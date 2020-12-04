North Dakota Department of Commerce to begin accepting Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS applications on Dec. 8

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS application window will begin on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. CST and will close on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. CST. The Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS expands the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant (HERG) to provide funding for the accommodation sector which includes hotels, motels, lodges and resort establishments. The Hospitality Economic Resiliently Grant PLUS is intended to assist the state’s hotels, motels and lodging businesses who have been impacted by loss of revenue due to low occupancy rates as a result of the pandemic. “These businesses serve a pivotal role in our communities, not only for visitors and tourism, but also for the local workforce and supporting businesses that rely on consistent occupancy rates,” Burgum said. “Expanding the HERG program will provide much-needed relief for this vital sector of our economy.”

The grant is not intended for private vacation rentals or bed-and-breakfasts who rent rooms, apartments, condos or homes to the traveling public through online marketplaces. Extended stay hotels that offer rooms for an ongoing nightly basis are eligible but, those who only serve long-term stays defined as 30 days or more are not eligible. Eligible facilities may apply for up to $40,000. Applicants with more than one facility may apply for up to $80,000 with maximum of $40,000 to be used per location. Funds must be used to reimburse eligible entities for costs in operations, like payroll, rent, utilities, and other expenses that comply with CARES Act federal and/or CDC guidelines. Eligible expenses must have been incurred on or after March 27, 2020, and no later than date of application. “North Dakota’s economy and communities continue to experience the impacts of COVID-19 and Commerce understands the importance of aligning our efforts to reflect the current needs of the state,” Interim Commerce Commissioner, Shawn Kessel said. “We appreciate the North Dakota Emergency Commission and the Budget Section of the legislature for approving the funds necessary to expand the HERG to include hotels and motels.”

Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information is available at https://belegendary.link/PHERG.