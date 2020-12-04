Vaccine Market How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work
Vaccine Market is reach $54,150 million by 2027, CAGR of 6.6%. Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the vaccine market
Vaccine Market is reach $54,150 million by 2027, Rise in immunization programs worldwide is one of the major factors that boost the growth of the vaccine market.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vaccine market size accounted for $32.46 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $54.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. High prevalence of diseases worldwide, surge in government focus towards immunization programs, and the emergence of technologically advanced vaccines drive the growth of the global vaccines market. Additionally, the prospect of high growth in emerging economies provides lucrative opportunities for emerging market players. However, high duration for vaccine production and high cost associated with it impede market growth.
— Ashish
Most of the markets are dropping down, owing to the outbreak, including the vaccine market. The global vaccine market is negatively impacted by the pandemic as most countries adopted lockdown to combat the pandemic. In addition, most of the leading companies across the globe have slow down the manufacturing of other vaccines. Furthermore, the individual contributions companies are collaborating to accelerate the development, manufacture, and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments for COVID-19.
Rise in immunization programs worldwide is one of the major factors that boost the growth of the vaccine market. In addition, factors such as surge in awareness related to the use of vaccines and increase in adoption of vaccination across the globe fuel the growth of the vaccine market. However, high monetary inputs associated with manufacture of the products restrains the growth of the market. On the contrary, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Findings Of The Study
The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global vaccine market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the vaccine market growth is provided.
It provides an extensive analysis of key segments to understand the type of products and indications used globally.
Extensive analyses of key segments of the industry help understand the types of products and technologies used across various geographies.
Based on indication, the market is categorized into Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus (DTP), Polio, Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella (MMR), and Other Indications. The pneumococcal disease segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the fact that Streptococcus pneumoniae (a pathogenic bacteria) is the leading cause of infectious diseases globally. However, human papilloma virus (HPV) segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027, as it is the most common type of sexually transmitted disease, specifically in women, which causes cervical cancer, the fourth most common type of cancer prevailing in women.
The global vaccine market is segmented on the basis of technology, indication, end user, and region. Depending on technology, the market is classified into recombinant & conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and others. By indication, the market is classified into pneumococcal disease, influenza, human papilloma virus, meningococcal disease, rotavirus, varicella, diphtheria, pertussis & tetanus (DPT), polio, hepatitis, measles, mumps, & rubella (MMR) and other Indications. According to end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and travelers.
The key players operating in the vaccine market:
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
AstraZenecea plc
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Sanofi Aventis
Merck & Co., Inc.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
CSL Limited
Novavax, Inc.
