Donoghue Forlines LLC Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Donoghue Forlines LLC has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence’s PSN manager database, North America’s longest running database of investment managers.
Donoghue Forlines LLC was honored with a 3 Star Top Gun rating for its Donoghue Forlines Treasury SMA.
View the Donoghue Forlines Treasury Portfolio Fact Sheet (As of 9/30/2020)
View PSN Top Gun Report here.
According to CEO Jeff Thompson, “The Donoghue Forlines team believes in our current low interest rate environment, it is more important than ever to be tactical with your treasury exposure.”
Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence’s proprietary performance screens, *PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.
Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.
Donoghue Forlines’ Treasury strategy was named Top Gun 3 rating, meaning our Donoghue Forlines Treasury had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective universes.
The Donoghue Forlines Treasury portfolio utilizes tactical shifts between long‐term and intermediate-term treasuries to provide an optimized return stream with actively managed risk. Historically, the strategy has shown a negative correlation to the broader equity markets. The portfolio uses credit sensitive tactical signals that identify crossover points of varying exponential moving averages in a group of underlying securities our research team has identified as providing consistent data in relation to shifts in the Treasury market. During negative credit conditions, the portfolio allocates into longer duration Treasury Bond ETFs, and when a more defensive position is warranted as credit conditions improve, the portfolio shifts investments into short to intermediate term Treasury Bond ETFs.
“Congratulations to Donoghue Forlines for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun,” said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr. “This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter.”
The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/
About Donoghue Forlines LLC
Donoghue Forlines, LLC (formerly W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC and JA Forlines Global, LLC) is a tactical asset management firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. The firm provides professionally managed separate account, mutual fund, variable insurance trust and CIT strategies offered primarily through financial planners, advisors, and brokers through broker dealer and independent RIA intermediaries. Donoghue Forlines offers a diversified solution mix consisting of fundamentally driven Global Tactical Allocation ETF Portfolios, Rules-Based Tactical Allocation Portfolios, and Blended Tactical Allocation Portfolios that utilize both rules-based and fundamentally driven tactical strategies. The firm is passionately committed to assisting advisors and their clients to build a more secure future. Donoghue Forlines employs technical and fundamental top-down global macro analysis to build strategies to help clients reduce volatility while striving to produce long-term capital appreciation. The firm emphatically does not believe in “the set it and forget it approach” to managing risk and has an emphasis on downside protection. Learn more at www.donoghueforlines.com.
About Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI’s Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr’s PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.
Liz Alber
