MDC 2021 Natural Events Calendars available for half through Powder Valley Nature Center Dec. 8-19

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual Natural Events calendar is its most popular publication. For a limited time, MDC is offering the calendars for just half of their already bargain price when purchased locally.

From Dec. 8-19, the MDC 2021 Natural Events Calendar will sell for just $4.50 instead of their normal $9 price. This makes them an even more affordable way to add a touch of the outdoors to your home or office. Buy a bunch and give them to friends and family or coworkers as holiday stocking stuffers. To maintain safe transactions in consideration of COVID-19, customers will be able to get their calendars via contact-less pick up at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.

The calendar features stunning photography by MDC employees and volunteers showcasing Missouri’s year-round natural wonders from across the state. These include incredible wildlife images, gorgeous landscape photos, and intricate detail shots of nature’s hidden surprises. Each month also presents a day-by-day account of what nature lovers can expect to see in the outdoor world; from bird migrations, to flower bloomings, when to look for mushrooms, or what time of year many animals give birth in the wild. The large format, 14x20-inch calendars pack plenty of beauty and information.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the half-price sale should place orders by calling 314-301-1500. Purchases can be made by credit card. Once the orders have been completed, they will be available in the vestibule of Powder Valley Nature Center for contact-less pickup. This service is available Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sale price applies to new purchases only, and no additional discounts apply.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.

For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed.

The calendars are also available for online purchase for their regular price of $9 at MDCNatureshop.com.