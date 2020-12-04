Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,450 in the last 365 days.

MDC 2021 Natural Events Calendars available for half through Powder Valley Nature Center Dec. 8-19

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual Natural Events calendar is its most popular publication. For a limited time, MDC is offering the calendars for just half of their already bargain price when purchased locally.

From Dec. 8-19, the MDC 2021 Natural Events Calendar will sell for just $4.50 instead of their normal $9 price. This makes them an even more affordable way to add a touch of the outdoors to your home or office. Buy a bunch and give them to friends and family or coworkers as holiday stocking stuffers. To maintain safe transactions in consideration of COVID-19, customers will be able to get their calendars via contact-less pick up at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.

The calendar features stunning photography by MDC employees and volunteers showcasing Missouri’s year-round natural wonders from across the state. These include incredible wildlife images, gorgeous landscape photos, and intricate detail shots of nature’s hidden surprises. Each month also presents a day-by-day account of what nature lovers can expect to see in the outdoor world; from bird migrations, to flower bloomings, when to look for mushrooms, or what time of year many animals give birth in the wild. The large format, 14x20-inch calendars pack plenty of beauty and information.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the half-price sale should place orders by calling 314-301-1500. Purchases can be made by credit card. Once the orders have been completed, they will be available in the vestibule of Powder Valley Nature Center for contact-less pickup. This service is available Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sale price applies to new purchases only, and no additional discounts apply.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.  

For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed.

The calendars are also available for online purchase for their regular price of $9 at MDCNatureshop.com.

You just read:

MDC 2021 Natural Events Calendars available for half through Powder Valley Nature Center Dec. 8-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.