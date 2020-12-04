Command Alkon’s Phil Ramsey Honored in Birmingham Business Journal’s 2020 CEO Awards

Finalists Chosen Based on Leadership That Has Helped Their Companies Achieve Strong Growth and Success

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, announces that Phil Ramsey was selected as a finalist for Birmingham Business Journal’s 2020 CEO Awards. The prestigious CEO Awards program brings together world-class business leaders in the Birmingham area who are most successful in leading their teams and industries.



“It is an honor to be recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal, and I’d like to congratulate my fellow CEO Award finalists for demonstrating strong leadership and driving innovation in a year unlike any other,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO of Command Alkon. “Great leadership exists through collaboration, and I share this achievement with the entire Command Alkon team - who have worked tirelessly to help our customers navigate the seismic shift this year to remote work, and build the resilience and agility needed to continue operating successfully and sustainably.”

Finalists are selected from a public pool of nominations, submitted through the Birmingham Business Journal’s website, and are determined by a panel of editorial judges. Every year the Birmingham Business Journal receives dozens of nominations for this program.

The Birmingham Business Journal’s CEO Awards select honorees on various criteria, including strong financial performance, tangible results and goals achieved, a key role in the success of the business and impact in the community, among other factors.

All finalists will be featured in a CEO Awards special section, which will appear in the Dec. 4 issue of the Birmingham Business Journal.

For more information about Command Alkon’s products and services, visit www.commandalkon.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com