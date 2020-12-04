HKD Group Commits To Building Brand New Offices In South Africa!

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, China, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKD Group, the financial advisory firm based in Hong Kong, has recently announced plans to open a brand new office in Sandton, South Africa. Its intention is to broaden its service offering in South Africa and the surrounding region and strengthen its ongoing commitment to their clients in Africa. HKD Group has been providing advisory and wealth management services in South Africa for almost a decade.

Speaking about the launch, Felix Leyland, Managing Partner at HKD Group said: “What we are looking for is a way to expand upon on our current market share and we have made solid inroads into the African marketplace and we want to better serve our clients there by opening a physical office in that region. HKD Group is proud to be able to create hundreds of new employment opportunities for experienced financial service practitioners, analysts and administrative staff at our new location - which will boost the local economy and show our commitment to the region.”

Herman K Deng, Chairman of HKD Group, said: “We see this as a tremendous growth opportunity to better serve our clients in Africa and particularly South Africa which has grown to become a substantial part of our international business. We are excited to connect clients globally with more opportunities across the continent through our new hub in Sandton.”

HKD Group, a leading full service international financial services provider headquartered in Hong Kong since 2012. As a company, we give our clients the right advice for them on an ongoing basis, combining this with our top of the range client service makes each and every one of our clients feel far more comfortable when it comes to investing. HKD Group is constantly learning and growing based from our clients feedback, being an international brokerage we work with a diverse selection of clients, and with that in mind we know that each client needs a different approach.

To find out more about how HKD Group can assist you visit hkdgroup.com.

