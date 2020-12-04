Sona Nanotech, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sona Nanotech, Inc. ("Sona" or the "Company") (OTC: SNANF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether Sona issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On October 29, 2020 it was announced by Sona that its request for an emergency use authorization to market its rapid COVID-19 antigen test in the United States was denied by the FDA. On the same day, Sona’s shares fell 48%. On November 25, 2020, the withdrawal of “an Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its rapid, COVID-19 antigen test in order to obtain more clinical data to augment its submission” was announced by Sona. Shares of Sona fell by more than 67% on the same day based on this news.

