Las Vegas Sands Corp.: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) investors that acquired shares between February 27, 2016, and September 15, 2020. Investors have until December 21, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The allegations of fraud focus on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bloomberg reported on September 16, 2020, that Las Vegas Sands' Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties[.]" Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority stated "there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]" Based on this news, shares of Las Vegas Sands fell by 4.2% on the same day.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 21, 2020.

